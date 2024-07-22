Kids knock on police doors as stray dogs turn killers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Children of various residential colonies in Quthbullapur lined up before the Pet Basheerabad police station with a demand to save them from stray dog attacks. They lodged a complaint with the police against the Kompally municipal authorities.

With the growing stray dog menace in the area and frequent dog bite cases, a group of children staged a protest holding the placards ‘Save our lives’ and appealed to the Kompally municipal commissioner and chairman to save them from stray dog attacks.

A girl child recalled that a dog had bitten her when she was on her way to school. “Because of the dog bite, now I am visiting the hospital and taking injections. There are many dogs in the locality and children are regularly victimised,” she added.

They told the police officials that even after numerous complaints to the officials many stray dogs have been roaming in and around their colonies, and no action was taken to curb the nuisance. They demanded that the police take strict action against the authorities.

Holding placards, the children requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and local MLA Vivek to protect from the attacks.

After the recent dog bite case, Revanth Reddy directed officials to take necessary steps for any recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The CM instructed officials to set up a toll-free number to receive complaints from citizens where such incidents are happening.

He said that a committee should be formed with representatives of organisations like veterinary doctors and Blue Cross. All hospitals have been ordered to provide immediate treatment if attacked by dogs.

He also instructed officials to take up vaccination drives to check the canine menace. Health department officials were asked to ensure that medicines to treat dog bites are available in all urban health centres and all primary healthcare centres in the State.