King Koti hospital in Hyderabad readied for COVID-19 patients

The Telangana government has readied the hospital in King Koti with 350-beds to treat COVID-19 patients. The hospital has been renovated with advanced medical equipment.

The government has announced to make use of eight hospitals in Hyderabad to treat the people who are tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, King Koti hospitals, four other hospitals are being readied to treat the patients, said minister KT Rama Rao.

"Completely refurbished & exclusive 350-bed hospital for corona patients at King Koti, Hyderabad made ready. 4 more exclusive hospitals being refurbished & readied in Hyderabad," he tweeted.





