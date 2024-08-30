  • Menu
Kiran International school pravaah competition

Kiran International School proudly announces its resounding triumph at the Interschool PRAVAAH Competition on August 29, 2024, at Meridian School, Uppal.

Kiran International School proudly announces its resounding triumph at the Interschool PRAVAAH Competition on August 29, 2024, at Meridian School, Uppal. Competing against ten esteemed schools.

Kiranites swept first prizes in Music, Tangram, and Nukkad Natak, and secured second place in Cover On.

Their stellar performances, especially in Nukkad Natak, which garnered a thunderous ovation, underscored their dedication and the unwavering guidance of their esteemed teachers.


