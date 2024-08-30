Live
- Purandeswari announces BJP membership registration program from September 1
- AstroJudge’s New Podcast Will Change How You See Astrology—And Yourself!
- Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week Join Forces for the Largest Energy Convergence Event of 2024
- 'Actions have consequences': EAM Jaishankar says era of uninterrupted dialogues with Pakistan over
- Governor has given us time for meeting on Saturday, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
- People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls
- Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka
- 14 dead in Mali road accident
- Will be happy if promoted, says Karnataka HM amid rumours of CM change
Just In
Kiran International school pravaah competition
Highlights
Kiran International School proudly announces its resounding triumph at the Interschool PRAVAAH Competition on August 29, 2024, at Meridian School, Uppal.
Kiran International School proudly announces its resounding triumph at the Interschool PRAVAAH Competition on August 29, 2024, at Meridian School, Uppal. Competing against ten esteemed schools.
Kiranites swept first prizes in Music, Tangram, and Nukkad Natak, and secured second place in Cover On.
Their stellar performances, especially in Nukkad Natak, which garnered a thunderous ovation, underscored their dedication and the unwavering guidance of their esteemed teachers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS