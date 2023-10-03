Kisan Morcha hails setup of National Turmeric Board

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha state president, Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, expressed immense joy on the announcement of the National Turmeric Board, a long-standing aspiration of Telangana’s farmers. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning the dreams of turmeric farmers into reality. Addressing the media on Monday, he emphasised that the NDA government, under the BJP’s leadership, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of farmers.

In his address, Sridhar Reddy strongly criticized the remarks made by Congress and BRS leaders against the BJP government’s handling of farmers’ issues. He asserted that the promises of the BJP government have been effectively delivered, thanks to the dynamic leadership of PM Modi.

Sridhar Reddy further highlighted the significance of this development for the farmers of Nizamabad district, known as the largest turmeric producer in the Asian continent. For over a decade, these farmers had eagerly awaited the establishment of the Turmeric Board in Telangana. Reddy hailed this moment as a golden chapter in the lives of Telangana’s turmeric farmers.

Reddy emphasised that the decision to create the Turmeric Board would bring substantial benefits to farmers in Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and other districts primarily engaged in turmeric cultivation. He concluded by asserting that this decision underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering support for the farming community.

“The establishment of the Turmeric Board holds paramount importance. It facilitates research and development efforts to enhance turmeric crop yields, quality, and export potential,” said Reddy. “Moreover, it provides a platform for farmers to access valuable resources, information, and financial support, ultimately improving their socio-economic status,” he added. Reddy praised the government’s commitment to empowering farmers and boosting the turmeric industry, fostering growth, and ensuring a sustainable future for this vital agricultural sector.