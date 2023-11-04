Kishan accuses KCR govt of playing with people’s lives

Hyderabad: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Friday accused the BRS government of suppressing information sought by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and blamed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his government for playing with people’s lives and the economy.

Addressing a joint media conference, along with former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and senior party leaders after opening the election media centre here, Reddy said, “the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLISP) was propagated as an engineering marvel nationally and internationally and showed on the Discovery channel in vivid colours.” But flaws surfaced in planning, design, construction and maintenance.

They cast a shadow on the fate and future of the project.” He said the project, initially conceived as Pranhita Chevella, had an outlay of Rs 30,000 crore during the Congress government. It touched Rs 40,000 crore by 2014. However, after BRS came to power the amount touched Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the name of redesigning and rechristening as KLIP.

The minister stated that despite several experts having forewarned about faults in design and place of construction, KCR had donned the role of a super engineer and the construction was taken up by brushing aside all doubts and apprehensions’.