Kishan castigates Cong for sniping at RAW, RSS

Hyderabad/ New Delhi: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddycriticised the Congress for its recent tweet endorsing recommendations from a foreign body that called for sanctions against India’s premier intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the socio-cultural organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

On Tuesday, Reddy described the tweet as “an example of the Congress party degrading itself into a brazen anti-national entity” and accused the party of systematically undermining institutions that safeguard India’s sovereignty. He emphasised that RAW works tirelessly to protect the nation from external threats, while the RSS contributes to social unity and cultural values.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report, which the Government of India has categorically rejected as biased and motivated. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that USCIRF has repeatedly presented a distorted picture of India, relying on questionable sources and ideological narratives. The MEA further urged the body to reflect on incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, as well as growing intolerance against the Indian diaspora abroad.

Reddy accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “cheering when calamities struck India, spreading misinformation during crises, and inviting foreign interference in India’s internal matters.” He argued that the party’s endorsement of sanctions against Indian institutions shows it is no longer working within the constitutional framework it claims to uphold.

The BJP has condemned the Congress party’s stance, calling it irresponsible and dangerous for national security. The incident has sparked sharp political debate, with the ruling party framing it as yet another example of Congress prioritising partisan politics over national interest.