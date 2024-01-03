Kishan dares CM for CBI probe into KLIP corruption

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday challenged the State government asking it to show its sincerity by ordering a CBI investigation into the corruption legations in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Addressing the media he expressed doubts whether there was any agreement reached between the Congress and the BRS. Reddy recalled that the BRS leaders had described KLIP as an engineering marvel in the world and projected former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao de facto chief engineer of the project. ‘Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to investigate the corruption charges and scandals when Congress comes to power’.

Reddy charged that the BRS government kept details of the project secret and dodged the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) by not responding to its queries to cover up its incompetence and irregularities. Expressing doubts that the Congress seems to have sympathy for corruption in the BRS government as both have the same DNA. Reddy charged that corruption and Congress have an inseparable bond; the grand old party known for looting public money with many scams since independence’.

The State government is surviving on a thin majority; therefore fearing its fall; it is acting in a way that benefits KCR’s party.’

Suspicions are being raised that an understanding is reached between the former CM and the present CM with the mediation of the MIM. The conduct of the Congress, its minister’s tour ending just to a presentation were giving credence to such suspicion’

Posing questions to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he sought to know whether he would walk his talk, agree and order a CBI probe into KLIP corruption; whether he was willing to write to the Centre for a CBI probe? The CM should answer these questions, he demanded. Reddy he assured the Centre would start its probe within 48 hours of receiving the government letter.The minister extended New Year greetings to people and congratulated ISRO on its latest space sojourn. ‘It made Indians proud of achievements’; 2024 will be renowned as year of Gaganyan.