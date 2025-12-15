Kishan dubs Cong’s Vote Chori rally ‘a flop show’

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday strongly criticised the Congress Party’s rally at Ram Lila Maidan, Delhi, calling it a "complete failure" and a desperate attempt to cover up its repeated electoral setbacks. The rally, organised to protest alleged "Vote Chori" (vote theft), failed to draw significant public support, according to the Minister.

Reddy remarked that the event mirrored Congress’s performance in Parliament, where its leaders "ran away, afraid to face the BJP’s response." He asserted that the people have "totally rejected" the party’s claims and now believe that Rahul Gandhi, struggling to justify his leadership after nearly 100 electoral defeats, is using the "Vote Chori" narrative as a mere excuse. "These optics are just ways to keep his party cadre busy so that there is no revolt against his failures as a leader," Reddy said.

The Minister further accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of indulging in "shameful theatrics" by labelling the BJP as "gaddar" (traitors). Reddy alleged that Kharge’s remarks were an attempt to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi’s "treachery of working with foreign powers inimical to India."

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi, Reddy criticised her for attacking individual members of the Election Commission, suggesting that such statements were aimed at intimidating constitutional authorities and undermining democratic institutions.

Describing the rally as a "shameful display," Reddy likened the Congress leadership at Ram Lila Maidan to the "quintessential villain in the Ramayana, with each speaker representing one head." He reiterated that the people of India have seen through the Congress’s "fake campaign" and stand firmly against its divisive politics.

The BJP leader concluded by asserting that the rally was not about safeguarding democracy but about shielding Rahul Gandhi from accountability. "The nation has moved on, and so should the Congress," he said.