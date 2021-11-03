Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar thank Huzurabad people

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday thanked people of Huzurabad constituency and congratulated the cadre for their spirited fight to hoist saffron flag.



Addressing the media, Reddy said that it is high time for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to realise that people are not ready to buy lies. Giving credit to people of Huzurabad for supporting the party candidate Eatala Rajender and giving victory, he stated that. people have scripted history in Telangana politics that will go a long way. He said the by-poll was the costliest election causing fear among people from humble backgrounds and middle classes not to venture into politics. However, Huzurabad people have rejected the TRS which spent crores, misused official machinery and resorted to code violations.

Bandi, thanking people of Huzurabad for giving victory to Rajender, said. "CM should learn a lesson that people would stand by those who serve the poor and do sincere work for their welfare. People have defeated the dictatorial attitude of the CM who made false promises. He asked KCR to at least try to change from now in serving people.

BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, congratulating the party cadre and people, said "Eatala's victory is all set to kickstart a new journey of politics in Telangana. People of Huzurabad have proved that the CM and TRS can't take them for granted to win elections by purchasing votes." BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and TS BJP core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy congratulated on Eatala's victory.

Former MP Vijayashanti said the lotus has bloomed in Huzurabad sending jitters to the ruling party. The conspiracies, strategies, false accusations against the BJP and unleashing fake news to defeat Eatala did not work, she said. The election has also exposed lack of sincerity of the ruling party in rolling out the Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

Senior BJP leader NV Subhash said Eatala's victory was a big blow to the CM. He described the by-election as a semi-final for the next assembly polls. He predicted that KCR's downfall has started.

Earlier, party leaders and cadre reached the BJP State headquarters in Nampally and celebrated Eatala's victory by distributing sweets and exchanging greetings.