Kishan Reddy blames State govt for woes of citizens

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that residents of the State capital were facing a lot of problems due to 'negligence' of the government.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for the third floor of Ambedkar community hall at Premnagar, Khairatabad, he claimed that residents of 24 Assembly constituencies in the city were suffering from polluted drinking water and drainage problems.

Reddy claimed that city residents were suffering from damaged roads as the government was ignoring their problems. He alleged that the GHMC officials were spending more money on getting publicity than in solving basic problems of residents. The minister criticised the government for showing city flyovers as symbol of development. "Construction of flyovers won't solve problems of people".

He demanded the government to solve problems faced by people. Reddy alleged that the government was not spending even five percent of 80 per cent income generated from city.

Referring to the statement of Minister K T Ramarao that the governmemnt spent Rs.85,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad, he asked KTR to reveal details of works taken up by the government. Reddy came down heavily on the GHMC officials, who did not attend his programmes and asked whether they did not want to follow protocol.