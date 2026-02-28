Kishan Reddy conducts Basti tour, promises swift civic action

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy undertook a basti tour in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency on Friday, visiting Buddh Nagar, Sitaphalmandi, and Mettuguda divisions. Accompanied by officials, he walked through the lanes, met residents directly, and listened to their grievances. He instructed authorities to resolve the issues immediately, emphasising that the welfare of the poor and local infrastructure must remain a priority.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Kishan Reddy noted that Hyderabad’s bastis are witnessing rapid population growth, with new colonies and apartments emerging every few months. He criticised the Congress government’s move to divide GHMC’s 150 divisions into 300, alleging it was politically motivated to weaken the BJP and hand over Hyderabad’s core city to AIMIM.

He accused Congress, AIMIM and BRS of ignoring people’s problems while engaging in political compromises. Highlighting civic challenges, the minister said the state government has failed to ensure an adequate drinking water supply to Hyderabad. With summer approaching, several areas are already facing shortages. He also pointed out that desilting of stormwater drains should have been completed before the season, but contractors were paid without actual work being done, leaving bastis vulnerable to health hazards.

Kishan Reddy stressed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy bears full responsibility for addressing Hyderabad’s civic issues. He demanded immediate meetings with public representatives to resolve pending problems and called for local body elections since GHMC’s governing council has been dissolved.

The minister reiterated his commitment to continue walking through bastis, identifying problems firsthand, and working with officials to ensure timely solutions. He said his efforts are aimed at strengthening welfare measures and improving living conditions for the poor in Secunderabad and across Hyderabad.