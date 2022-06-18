Kishan Reddy demands probe into Secunderabad arson

New Delhi: Union minister G Kishan Reddy has demanded a comprehensive probe into the arson and vandalism at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

Talking to media here on Friday, Kishan Reddy said that it was unfortunate that instead of trying to bring peace, state ministers were trying to misguide and provoke the students against the scheme. He was indirectly referring to the tweet of Telangana minister K T Rama Rao who said the violent protests should be an eye opener to the Union government.

"Pahle desh ke Kisan ke saath khilwad aab Jawan ke saath." He also recalled the violence that took place on Thursday near Raj Bhavan where motorcycles and tires were burnt.

The Union minister felt that there was political involvement behind the Secunderabad incident. He demanded that the government conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. He said the violence was organised and that a conspiracy was on under the guise of Agnipath.

He said the scheme was brought with the intention of inculcating patriotism and national feeling among the people. Only those who like it are advised to join the scheme. Such schemes are being implemented in many countries. In Iran, those who are over 18 have to serve in the military for 20 months, he said.