Kishan Reddy reacts to Asaduddin remarks on Hyderabad, says centre has no such plans

Union Minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy responded to the AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin remarks of centre converting Hyderabad as Union Territory. The minister said the central government has no such plans to turn Hyderabad into Union Territory.

He said that all the news being spread over it is not true. "Asaduddin has walked out of the parliament by the time the centre would give an explanation on it," he said adding that AIMIM and TRS parties are accustomed to lie to the public.

Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal also lashed out at the Hyderabad MP for issuing baseless statements.

While speaking on the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization bill in parliament, Asaduddin on Saturday said that the central may convert cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow as Union Territories.