Kishan Reddy talks of Amit Shah magic in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting at Tukkuguda on Saturday will be a significant event against the backdrop of growing resentment against the TRS government, which is a father-son family rule in Telangana, said Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.



Addressing the media after reviewing the arrangements for Shah's public meeting along with Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Friday, Kishan Reddy said, "Ruling TRS and the State government's attempts to malign the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backfired. The pink party has been oppressing the people and has imposed a 'family rule' in the state."

"During the past eight years, the TRS government had kept all wings of administration, including the police, under its grip and has been trying to suppress, if not decimate, the Opposition. The victory of the BJP in Huzurabad and the earlier performance of the party in Dubbaka and GHMC polls had sent shock waves in TRS," he said.

"KCR has realised that the graph of TRS was falling at rapid pace and hence the panicked party and its leaders have resorted to baseless and vicious campaign against the Centre raising issues like installation of electricity meters for agricultural pumpsets, paddy procurement and sanctioning of medical colleges to the State," he added.

"The BJP and Padayatra by Bandi Sanjay has successfully countered the government's propaganda and has exposed them. So far, the ruling party was thriving by making false promises. Now it will not be able to do so," Kishan Reddy said. Shah's public meeting on Saturday, he said , will send a clear message and assurance to the people of the State that the BJP will work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the State and will give a corruption-free, and pro-poor government.

Eatala Rajender said the phase 1 and 2 of the Praja Sangrama Yatra by state BJP president had proved that the TRS popularity among the people had plummeted. The public meeting by Amit Shah will demonstrate the public resentment against the TRS government. Soon after this meeting, the state BJP will intensify its activities at district and mandal levels to consolidate the gains of Padayatra, he added.