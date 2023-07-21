  • Menu
Kishan Reddy to assume charge as Telangana BJP chief today

G. Kishan Reddy
G. Kishan Reddy(File Photo)

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to assume charge as the new state president of BJP Telangana unit on Friday.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to assume charge as the new state president of BJP Telangana unit on Friday. He will assume office at 11.45 AM on Friday at the State party office in Nampally.

Before taking charge, he will visit Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar and offer puja, and proceed to pay homage to the Mahatma Jyothi Rao Pule statue at Amberpet. Then, he will perform puja at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, Basheerbagh and then pay tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund.

The minister will pay homage at Telangana AmaraveerulaStupam (pylon) opposite Assembly and reaches the state party office in Nampally. After assuming office, he will address the party workers.

