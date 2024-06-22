Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders attacked Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, asking him whether he had met Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to offer bouquets during the auction of coal mines.

Addressing a press conference along with party leaders G Balamallu, N Lakshman, and M Sreenivas Reddy, BRS leader G Jagadish Reddy said that the behaviour of Bhatti Vikramarka was not matching what he had said a day before. He said that the BRS was demanding the Shravani block to be removed from the auction list. Bhatti said that he would request the Union Minister to exclude mine from the list, but he was seen giving bouquets to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, he said.

The BRS leader alleged that no matter how many positions Kishan Reddy gets, he is not doing anything for Telangana. Kishan Reddy is unlucky for Telangana. “The BJP has been working to destroy Telangana from the beginning. The Congress and BJP leaders are acting like tigers in goat skin,” said Jagadish Reddy.