Live
- Stubborn food prices slowing inflation drop
- JK Tyre shifts focus to e-com vehicles with light weight tyres
- Will develop JNTUA a centre of excellence: V-C Rao
- Mkts snap winning streak as selling pressure mounts
- Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ first glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience
- AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
- Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release
- Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars
- Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth
Just In
Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders attacked Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, asking him whether he had met Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to offer...
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders attacked Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, asking him whether he had met Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to offer bouquets during the auction of coal mines.
Addressing a press conference along with party leaders G Balamallu, N Lakshman, and M Sreenivas Reddy, BRS leader G Jagadish Reddy said that the behaviour of Bhatti Vikramarka was not matching what he had said a day before. He said that the BRS was demanding the Shravani block to be removed from the auction list. Bhatti said that he would request the Union Minister to exclude mine from the list, but he was seen giving bouquets to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, he said.
The BRS leader alleged that no matter how many positions Kishan Reddy gets, he is not doing anything for Telangana. Kishan Reddy is unlucky for Telangana. “The BJP has been working to destroy Telangana from the beginning. The Congress and BJP leaders are acting like tigers in goat skin,” said Jagadish Reddy.