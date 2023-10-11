Live
- Bullet train will improve Gujarat-Mumbai partnership on social level: CM Patel
- BJP will lock power firms if Karnataka govt fails to give 7 hours of supply to farmers: Bommai
- Rathinam Krishna turns emotional as ‘Rules Ranjann’ getting positive response from audience
- Fight Master Venkat opens up about Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’
- ‘Hey Bujji Bangaram’ from ‘Aadikeshava’ is a soothing melody
- Record Revenue for Karnataka Exhibition Authority from Dussehra Exhibition
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Submits List of MLAs for corporation board chairman and vice-chairman appointments
- Kangana Ranaut: ‘Tejas’ explores the emotional journey of a soldier at the borders
- National Emergency Nurses Day
- Shardiya Navratri 2023 Fun and Festive Navratri Art & Craft Activities for Kids
Just In
Kishan Reddy visits Medaram Sammaka Saralamma temple in Mulugu
Highlights
Union Minister for culture and tourism and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy visited the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma temple in the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district.
Union Minister for culture and tourism and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy visited the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma temple in the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district. He was greeted with a warm welcome by the priests, who played drums in accordance with temple traditions.
During his visit, Reddy paid his respects to the deities Sammakka and Saralamma and presented them with sarees and bellam (jaggery).
Given the importance of the minister's visit, heavy security arrangements were made by the police to ensure safety and maintain order during the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS