Kishan Reddy visits Medaram Sammaka Saralamma temple in Mulugu

Union Minister for culture and tourism and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy visited the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma temple in the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district. He was greeted with a warm welcome by the priests, who played drums in accordance with temple traditions.

During his visit, Reddy paid his respects to the deities Sammakka and Saralamma and presented them with sarees and bellam (jaggery).

Given the importance of the minister's visit, heavy security arrangements were made by the police to ensure safety and maintain order during the event.