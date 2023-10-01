Kishan slams KCR for skipping PM’s programmes

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy asked whether the Telangana needs a Chief Minister like K Chandrashekar Rao who has no time to take part when the Prime Minister of the country coming to the State to kickstart development works beneficial to the State Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy asked whether the Telangana needs a Chief Minister like K Chandrashekar Rao who has no time to take part when the Prime Minister of the country coming to the State to kickstart development works beneficial to the State. Addressing after admitting former ministers Krishna Yadav and Chittaranjan Das and others into the party fold at the party office here on Saturday, he asked the people to think over the conduct of the BRS party and the ‘Kalwakuntla family’ and teach them a lesson in the ensuing State Assembly elections.

He asked the BRS chief to retire and go home if could not govern the State, and cautioned against making baseless allegations against the BJP, Centre and PM Modi. He said the BJP will form a government in Telangana and BRS and the ‘Kalawakuntla family’ will confine itself to the farmhouse after 90 days of BJP coming to power in the State.

Kishan Reddy said all sections of people are against the BRS and KCR’s family and there is a positive vibe towards the saffron party across the State. CM KCR is resorting to mudslinging against BJP and PM Modi as all surveys indicate the same and BR’s ministers and MLAs are worried about their imminent defeat in the ensuing elections.