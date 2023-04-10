Kishan wants 15 Lakh MT of parboiled rice procured in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy has requested the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal to consider procuring 15 lakh MT of parboiled rice from Telangana in this Kharif Marketing Season (KMS).

In a letter to Goyal on Sunday, he said the Centre continued support farmers of Telangana is clearly visible as a large number of farmers have benefited through procurement operations of the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the ministry.

The number of farmers that benefited from the procurement operations in Telangana increased from 5.35 lakh in 2015-2016 KMS to more than 20 lakh in the previous KMS. It is a testimony that farmer welfare is central to Narendra Modi governance agenda.

In line with the pro-farmer-centric measures of the Centre, Reddy requested Goyal to consider procuring 15 Lakh MT of parboiled rice from Telangana during the current KMS season.