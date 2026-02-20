KK makes it clear that he is not in the Rajya Sabha race

Hyderabad: Adviser to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs) Dr K Keshava Rao has made it clear that he is not in the Rajya Sabha ticket race. There is no truth in the news that is coming about his candidature for Rajya Sabha membership.

He said that he tendered his resignation to the Rajya Sabha membership two and half years ago. He made it clear that he has no interest in Rajya Sabha membership any more.

However, reports have surfaced that KK is in the race from the BC category, along with V. Hanumantha Rao, Madhu Yashki Goud and others, for the Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana.