KLIP: KTR bristles at move to hold CBI probe against KCR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday condemned the move to conduct a CBI investigation against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, describing it as disgrace and an insult to the people of Telangana.

KTR welcomed senior Congress leader Prabhakar Rao of Manuguru, Pinapaka constituency, along with his followers, into the BRS fold at Erravalli. The BRS leader said that it was shameful to target the visionary leader who secured drinking water for Hyderabad’s next 50 years through projects like Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar. He pointed out the hypocrisy of Congress leaders, noting that Rahul Gandhi once dismissed the CBI as ‘Modi’s pocket organization’, while Revanth Reddy now praises it. “This double standard reflects the miserable state of the Congress party,” he remarked.

The BRS working president said that no leader in Indian politics had delivered as much progress in ten years as KCR, whose irrigation projects turned Telangana green while opponents have turned red with envy. He charged that both the Congress and BJP were conspiring to defame KCR with baseless cases because they cannot tolerate the people’s affection for him. “Under Revanth Reddy’s rule, Telangana was thrown into chaos in just 21 months. Farmers were standing in long queues, leaving their shoes behind, just to buy urea. This is the reality of Congress’ misrule,” KTR said.

He recalled that in 2014 Telangana ranked 14th in agricultural production, but under KCR’s leadership and through mega projects like Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, and Palamuru-Rangareddy, the state became a major food producer.

‘Kaleshwaram is the world’s largest lift irrigation project, carrying 2 TMCs of water daily from Medigadda to Kondapochamma Sagar. It provides irrigation to lakhs of acres and drinking water to countless villages,” he emphasized.

KTR added that KCR’s government stood firmly with Singareni coal workers, implementing most of their demands, and called for introspection on why BRS underperformed in those constituencies despite such support. KTR urged party workers in Khammam district to hoist the pink flag on all 10 constituencies and announced his upcoming tour of Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem on September 10 and 11. “People now realize KCR’s value after seeing Revanth’s failures,” he quipped, calling on cadre to expose Congress’ betrayal and BJP’s dangers, and to work unitedly for victory in local body, assembly, and parliamentary elections. “The only way to restore Telangana’s progress is to bring back KCR as Chief Minister,” KTR said, thanking Prabhakar Rao and his followers for joining BRS.