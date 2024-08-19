KMTP will give major push to employment

Parkal (Hanumakonda): “The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) is to change the face of the erstwhile Warangal district,” Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. The minister was here to launch the construction work of Rs 5 crore building for the degree college and Rs 11.74 crore works under the AMRUT.After the review meeting of the ongoing developmental works in Parkal, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who participated in a business roundtable organised by the Korea Federation of Textile Industry (KOFOTI), promoted KMTP as an ideal destination for investments. “Some major textile companies expressed their willingness to invest at the KMTP,” he added.

“The farmers who lose their land for the greenfield highways will be compensated handily,” Ponguleti said. He said that the work on the Konaimakula lift irrigation scheme, aimed at irrigating 7,500 acres in Geesukonda mandal, 2,000 acres in Sangem mandal, and 4,500 acres in Duggondi mandal will be completed soon.

Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said that the construction of the overhead storage tank and drainage will be completed with an outlay of Rs 11 crore. “A mega job fair will be organised in the third week of September and it is likely to offer employment in the KMTP,” Revuri said. So far, the government entered an MoU each with five textile companies and waiting to have a pact with another 52 companies. Warangal MP K Kavya, Greater Warangal Mayor Sudharani, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, Parkal municipal chairperson Anitha, Hanumakonda and Warangal district collectors P Pravinya and Satya Sarada were among others present.