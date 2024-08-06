  • Menu
Know Your MLA: A proud Telanganite at heart

Know Your MLA: A proud Telanganite at heart
Nizamabad: Vemula Prashanth Reddy, a 56-year-old civil engineer with farming and sports as his personal interests, took the plunge into electoral politics in 2014 and was elected to the legislature for the first time. Since then, he was elected in the 2018 and 2023 elections consecutively. He was elected from the Balkonda Assembly segment. He was the minister of transport, roads and buildings and legislative affair and housing in 2019 and 2023 in the BRS government.

He wears the badge of being a proud Telanganite, being a part of BRS that led the separate Telangana statehood movement and a vocal critic of Congress and BJP inside and outside the House. He is one of the most widely travelled politicians, with his travels spanning countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

