Know Your MLA: Mastering life lessons

Kothagudem: Jare Adhinarayana was a teacher who dreamed of serving the people. He did his post graduation in MSc and took up teaching after his studies.

But he always had a desire to help people in some way. He resigned his teacher job in 2014 and contested in the general elections of 2014 and lost.

However, he was not upset and continued his service to the people of the constituency with great determination.

He followed in the footsteps of his mentor Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and joined the Congress and contested as an MLA from Aswaraopet Tribal constituency in Kothagudem district and won with a great majority. He defeated senior leader of the BRS Mecha Nageswara Rao.

Adhinarayana is always amongst the people, regularly holds meetings with them, listens to their issues and strives to provide solutions. He has one goal – to develop Aswaraopet constituency in all aspects and make it among the top ranked regions in the State.