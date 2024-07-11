Know Your MLA: Of determination and resilience

Munugodu: In the dynamic political landscape of Telangana, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy stands out as a significant figure, known for his successful transition from business to politics. Born into a prominent family, he is the brother of the current Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Raj Gopal Reddy’s journey is marked by his noteworthy achievements in both the business and political arenas.

Raj Gopal Reddy initially made his mark in the construction industry, where he built a successful business empire. His entry into politics was supported by the then Chief Minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), which catapulted him into the limelight. In 2009, he contested the Bhongir parliamentary seat and won with a substantial majority, defeating the CPM candidate Nomula Narsaiah by a margin of 1.40 lakh votes. His tenure as Bhongir MP was marked by significant development initiatives, which endeared him to the constituents.

However, the 2014 parliamentary elections proved to be a setback for Raj Gopal Reddy, as he lost the Bhongir seat. Undeterred, he continued his political journey by contesting and winning the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) election under the local bodies quota. His term as MLC from 2016 to 2018 saw him addressing various local issues and contributing to the development of his region.

In 2018, Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his MLC post to contest as an MLA from Munugodu constituency on behalf of the Congress party. He won the election with a majority of more than 20,000 votes.

However, his tenure as MLA was cut short when he resigned, citing the ruling BRS government's failure to release funds for the development of Munugodu. This led him to switch allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the ensuing by-election, he faced a tough battle but ultimately lost.

Despite this setback, Raj Gopal Reddy's political journey took a significant turn in 2023. On the invitation of senior Congress leaders and with the assurance of a ministerial post, he rejoined the Congress party.

Contesting from Munugodu, he won the election with a remarkable majority of over 50,000 votes. His victory was not only a personal triumph but also a crucial factor in the success of the Congress candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in the Bhongir parliamentary elections.

Raj Gopal Reddy’s dedication to his constituents is evident through his philanthropic activities and development initiatives. His efforts have won him the admiration and support of the people in Munugodu and the Bhongir parliamentary territory. As an MLA of the ruling party, he is now focusing on the comprehensive development of Munugodu, aiming to transform the constituency in all aspects.

With his eyes set on a cabinet berth in the upcoming expansion, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy’s journey reflects his resilience, commitment, and unwavering dedication to public service. His political career, characterised by both triumphs and challenges, continues to inspire many in Telangana and beyond.