Know Your MLA: Prakash Goud, a liquor baron turned undefeated politician

Rangareddy: Having no challenge from any political party, the undefeated BRS MLA T Prakash Goud managed to register a fourth straight victory from Rajendranagar, one of the seven constituencies under the Chevella Lok Sabha segment.

Known as a liquor baron given the number of liquor shops he allegedly owns in Rajendranagar, Prakash Goud saw no one closer to beating him since the last 15 years in Rajendranagar, an area considered a ‘tavern’ for boozers when it comes to the number of liquor shops.

Beginning his political career with the TDP, Prakash Goud scored his first victory in the 2009 Assembly elections when he first beat then-Congress candidate Gnaneshwar. Later, he continued his winning streak in 2014, 2018, and 2023. He secured two victories on the TDP ticket and two as a BRS candidate.

Although BJP candidate T Srinivas Reddy gave him a tough fight this time compared to any other close contender in the past, Prakash Goud still emerged undefeated yet again in the Assembly elections held in December 2023.

The four time Rajendernagar MLA, Prakash Goud, managed to secure 1,21,734 votes as against the 89,638 votes polled in favour of BJP candidate Thokla Srinivas Reddy. This helped Goud gain a win with a margin of 32,096 votes in 2023.

Known as a clever politician when it comes to managing voters in strategically decisive areas like Shamshabad and Gandipet mandals in the constituency, Prakash always chalked his poll strategies meticulously, especially in his home turf Rajendranagar, which is now perceived as a chunk in his armour due to growing discord among the local people.

The arguably weak Congress in Rangareddy district, especially the fragile state of leadership in Rajendranagar constituency, comes as an additional bonus for Prakash Goud as the Congress party comes down to third position from second in the last 15 years in Rajendranagar. The Congress party fails to cash in on the situation and strengthen the party despite the growing discord against BRS MLA Prakash Goud in Rajendranagar.