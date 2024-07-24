Know Your MLA: The doctor-turned-MLA

Korutla: KTR’s closest aide, MLA Dr Sanjay Kalvakuntla entered politics following his father’s footsteps and won in his first attempt. Sanjay’s father, Vidyasagar Rao won as MLA for five times.

Sanjay Kalvakuntla, who is a doctor, provides medical services to the people in the constituency every day. Even if there is any health problem to anyone, he responds immediately. Before becoming an MLA, he established several libraries for students in Korutla constituency. He organised job fairs with several companies for the educated youth.

Sanjay was born on October 18, 1976 to Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao and Sarojana in Raghavpet village of Mallapur mandal in Jagtial district, Telangana state. He completed post-graduation in Biology, Physics, Chemistry (BiPC) Intermediate, Microbiology & Biochemistry from Vigyan College, Guntur from 1991 to 93.

Sanjay did MBBS from BM Patel Medical College in 1999, Orthopedics from JSS Medical College, MS Mysore in 2003, South Course in 2005, later Singapore, then Denmark where did specialisation in Spine Surgery.

He started practice at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad and became a chief spine consultant till becoming an MLA.