Know Your MLA: The padayatra that endeared him to people

Khammam: Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has won for the fourth time from Madhira constituency as an MLA in the recent elections.

The leader fought valiantly for people’s welfare and conducted a padayatra around the State under harsh weather conditions. His efforts bore fruit, for, the Congress rode to power in the recently held assembly elections. Bhatti Vikramaka is a popular person in the Congress party and was well recognised by the people as the CLP leader.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was born in 1961. His wife Nandhini, who is the founder of ‘Amma Foundation’, has been serving the people for a long time. She actively supported Bhatti Vikramarka and played a key role in his campaign in Madhira. She also gave full support to Bhatti’s padayatra and helped conduct programmes and mobilise people for the meetings. Bhatti’s brother Mallu Anantharamulu served as PCC president, Nagar Kurnool MP, and another brother Mallu Ravi served as a legislator.

He completed his primary education at Snanala Lakshmipuram, Wyra Mandal and completed his high school education at KG Siripuram, Intermediate at Vaira Government Junior College, degree at Hyderabad Nizam College and PG at Hyderabad Central University.

In the recent elections, Bhatti had won by a huge majority of 34,779 votes against the BRS candidate L Kamaraj. Bhatti is serving as Deputy Chief Minister having a portfolio of Finance & Planning and Power departments in the State cabinet.