KNR DCCB make Rs100 cr profit

Karimnagar: In a significant achievement, the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB), has put up the highest ever profit of Rs 100.10 crore in the financial year 2023-24. This breaks its previous record from Rs 91.40 crore it registered during the year 2022-23.

On this occasion, Karimnagar DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao has attributed the success of the bank and making profits consecutively since 2012 onwards due to the team work under the guidance of CEO N Satyanarayana Rao. Thanking the customers for banking with KDCCB and making it run in profits, he said that team work and good governance is the success mantra of the bank to emerge as the third leading bank in the district after SBI and UBI. He also thanked the NABARD for its unstinted support and guidance and the support extended by bank directors, presidents and secretaries of PACS. The KDCCB deposits have grown from Rs 2,282.62 crore to Rs 2,528.90 crore. The Advances have grown from Rs 3,342.38 crore to Rs 3,973.34 crore. The total business of the bank increased by 15% to Rs 876.24 crore.

Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao attributed the success to the guidance and support of bank chairman K Ravinder Rao, along with the hard work of the staff. He congratulated everyone and thanked the customers for their support.