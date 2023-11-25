Kodandaram extends support to Congress candidate Seethakka in Mulugu

Telangana Political JAC Convenor, Telangana Jana Samithi State President Kodandaram said that Telangana state was destroyed in BRS regime. Telangana Political JAC Convenor and Telangana Jana Samithi State President Kodandaram attended a meeting organized by Political JAC Mulugu District President and Congress Party Mulugu District Spokesperson Katterapalli Bhaskar on Saturday at the DLR function hall in Mulugu district center on the problems of unemployed and said that after the formation of Telangana state, the state has been destroyed in the joint state.

He said that the BRS government has been negligent in serving the people by developing the agricultural sector, education and medical sectors in Mulugu constituency, which is the most backward region in the state. He said that the district was declared in name but neglected in creating the necessary facilities but also discriminated in development. He said that the local MLA Seethakka belongs to the opposition party and did not succumb to the temptations of KCR and did not cheat the winning party. He called upon the leaders of the non-regional dominant groups to defeat the BRS which is doing immoral politics with money bags in a conspiracy to defeat such a strong tribal leader. He said that the people of this region should not believe the false propaganda that is being spread He said that the people of the constituency, unemployed, activists, student youth, farmers, women and public associations should vote for Seethakka and participate in the development of the constituency in the future.

Youth District President Banoth Ravichandra, Mulugu Constituency Incharge Rawali Reddy, Telangana Vidya Vantula Vedika Leaders Ambati Nageshwar Rao, Soma Rammurthy, Rajendra Prasad, CPI Leaders Jampala Ravinder, Tudum Taba District President Chinta Krishna, Congress Party District Leaders Ahmed Pasha, Public Association JAC Leaders. Munjala Bikshapati Goud and others participated