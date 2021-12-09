Kodangal: Congress membership drive kicks off

Kodangal: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress would achieve the target of enrolling 30 lakh members from Telangana State as part of the party's nationwide membership drive.

The membership was launched at Kodangal on Thursday on the occasion of the birthday of AICC President Sonia Gandhi. AICC leader Praveen Chakravarty, TPCC leaders H. Venugopal, Deepak John, Shiv Sena Reddy, Ch. Kiran Reddy and other leaders were present on the occasion. Before launching the drive, the Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth Reddy explained the significance and importance of the date '9th December'. He said it was on the same day in 2009, when the then Congress-led UPA government announced the formation of Telangana. He said despite several obstacles and severe opposition by many leaders within and outside the party and government, Congress president Sonia Gandhi decided to grant statehood for Telangana region.

"Sonia Gandhi wanted to put an end to the era of discrimination and injustice. She wanted the Telangana youth to prosper on par with others without any difficulties. Therefore, she turned the 60-year-old dream of Telangana into a reality and this was announced for the first time on 9th December, 2009," he said.

He said that the main objection of Telangana formation could not be achieved as TRS government failed to fulfill the aspirations of common people. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao treated Telangana as his personal fiefdom and worked only for the benefit of his family and friends.

The TPCC chief exhorted the party cadre to take up the membership drive with utmost sincerity. "The enrollment of 30 lakh members will not only strengthen the party, but it will help us in achieving the real objective of formation of Telangana," he said by adding that the success of membership drive would help the Congress in winning the next elections. "Telangana will get Soniamma Rajyam after next elections and it will bring prosperity to all sections of the society as it happened during Indiramma Rajyam," he said.