Koher: Pulse polio drive conducted

Koher: Sarpanch Jyothi Ramalinga Reddy launched pulse polio programme in Digwal on Sunday. She called upon everyone to ensure children below five years should be administered with polio drops.

She directed officials concerned to take special care towards nomadic tribes and people living in the out skirts. ZPTC Ram Das, upa sarpanch MD Riyazuddin, Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers and doctors were present.