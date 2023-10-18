Kolan Hanmanth Reddy confident of victory in Quthbullapur segment

Hyderabad: In the next Assembly election, Kolan Hanmanth Reddy, the Congress candidate in the Quthbullapur constituency, is confident enough to predict a victory with a majority of the vote.

His political career began in 1994, which was a pivotal year in his life as he moved from student leader to a more prominent position in public service. During this crucial period, spanning from 1994 to 1996, he assumed the position of mandal party president in the Quthbullapurmandal.

As mandal party president, he played a pivotal role in connecting with the residents of Quthbullapur, understanding their needs, and advocating for solutions to the issues that affected their daily lives.

Before joining polities, he was an advocate since 1992 and practiced till 1994, later shifted to polities.

Talking to Hans India, he said, “As a mandal party president, during that time the government schools were well maintained. Every month we used to conduct inspections but in the span of ten years, almost all the schools in the constituency are neglected.

During our recent campaign, we discovered that Quthbullapur lacks many developments, including government schools that lack different basic facilities and a government hospital that lacks necessary facilities. The entire constituency has been neglected, and the roads need to be laid. He exuded confidence that people will support him in the development of the constituency.