Komatireddy shows his humane nature

Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family of Kannaboyina Vennela from the 9th ward of Nalgonda town.During the Praja Vani programme held on Sunday, Vennela met the minister and submitted a petition detailing her financial difficulties, requesting support. Congress leader ChinnalaJanayya, who was present, explained her situation to the minister, stating that Vennela’s husband had passed away and that she was struggling to support her three children due to severe financial hardships.

Responding immediately, Komatireddy extended financial assistance of Rs 50,000. He also assured her that he would support her children’s education and promised to arrange an outsourcing job for her. He directed the District Collector, who was present at the event, to provide Vennela with an outsourcing job in either the municipality or a government hospital. Congress leaders Janaiah, Pilli Ramesh Yadav, Mallesh, Anjaneyulu, Srinivas, and others were present.