realme 16 Pro series launched with 200MP camera

Hyderabad: realme, smartphone brand, has unveiled the highly anticipated realme 16 Pro Series, solidifying its position as a benchmark in the premium mid-range segment.

Headlined by the flagship-tier realme 16 Pro+ and the accessible all-rounder realme 16 Pro, the series elevates mastercrafted excellence in performance and design, with a game-changing focus on redefining portrait imaging standards.

The model establishes itself as the 200MP Portrait Master in the premium mid-range segment, combining flagship-level imaging hardware with intelligent software to redefine portrait photography. Both models offer professional tools for precise capture of every mood and moment, with the flagship-tier model leading the way through exclusive upgrades that elevate creative expression.