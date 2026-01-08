  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

realme 16 Pro series launched with 200MP camera

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 7:54 AM IST
realme 16 Pro series launched with 200MP camera
X

Hyderabad: realme, smartphone brand, has unveiled the highly anticipated realme 16 Pro Series, solidifying its position as a benchmark in the premium mid-range segment.

Headlined by the flagship-tier realme 16 Pro+ and the accessible all-rounder realme 16 Pro, the series elevates mastercrafted excellence in performance and design, with a game-changing focus on redefining portrait imaging standards.

The model establishes itself as the 200MP Portrait Master in the premium mid-range segment, combining flagship-level imaging hardware with intelligent software to redefine portrait photography. Both models offer professional tools for precise capture of every mood and moment, with the flagship-tier model leading the way through exclusive upgrades that elevate creative expression.

Tags

realme 16 Pro200MP portrait imaging technologyrealme 16 Pro+flagship featuressmartphone photography innovation
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Release water to tanks or face agitation: YSRCP

Release water to tanks or face agitation: YSRCP

National News

More
Share it
X