Komatireddy Venkat Reddy calls minister Jagadish Reddy land-grabber

Narketpally (Nalgonda): Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy described Energy Minister Minister Jagadish Reddy as a land-grabber and sand mafia.

Speaking to mediamedia persons in Narketpally, he said Jagadish Reddy changed the proposed site of district collectorate building in Suryapet and earned crores of rupees through the real estate.

Komatireddy alleged that Minister Jagadish by showing his power is trying to construct a venture by occupying lands of Narketpally pond in the name of his benami Jeevan Reddy and demanded CM KCR to remove Jagadish Reddy from cabinet to save the government lands. He said it is unfair to occupy the pond lands and advised minister to fill the pond by completing Brahmana Vellemla project in the interest of farmers.

Meanwhile, the MP made a phone call to the district Collector and brought the illegal venture matter to his notice. He informed that he will take up stir if officials failed to respond to his genuine complaint. Responding to MP's call, district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil sent revenue and irrigation officials to the site. The officials who examined the place stopped the works being carried out at the site, as it falls under FTL of Narketpally Pond.