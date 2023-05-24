Komatireddy Venkat Reddy harbours ambition to become CM

Brahmmanavellemla ( Nalgonda): Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy celebrated his 60th birthday amid his supporters at Brahmana Vellamla project in Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Brahmana Vellamla project, Nalgonda on Tuesday

Vellimala project, designed to provide irrigation water to 1 lakh acres in Nalgonda , Nakrekal and Tungaturthi constituencies, was a dream project of Vekat Reddy and it was sanctioned during the government of late united AP Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy.

Venkat Reddy celebrated his birthday at Brahmana Vellamla project as a claim that it came into existence due to his efforts.

As a part of his 60th birthday celebrations, he offered puja to Krishna waters at Brahmana Vellamla Reservoir and cut a cake, addressed the people and activists on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the MP’s supporters shouted slogans in his favour and called him next chief minister of Telangana. It is not the first time that his supporters called him CM. During the last Assembly elections in 2018, there was a demand to make Venkat Reddy the CM candidate.

Though, Venkat Reddy asked his supporters not to call him next CM of the State, it is an open secret that he harbours an ambition to become the cm of the State and considers PCC chief Revanth Reddy the biggest roadblock in fulfilling his ambition.