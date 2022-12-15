Komatireddy Venkatreddy to meet Prime Minister Modi tomorrow

With his brother, former Munugodu MLA Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy changing the party, now there are speculations that Venkat Reddy will also change the party. To this extent, the meeting with Prime Minister Modi has become a hot topic in Telangana politics.

It seems that the MP who sought the Prime Minister's appointment regarding the development works will discuss with the Prime Minister regarding Musi cleaning and National Highway issues.

Currently, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy has not got a place in the committees formed by the party. Earlier he said that he will talk about politics when the time comes. There is also a possibility of setting up central committees. Apart from that, he alleged that seniors are not getting respect in the party.

However, the news that he is going to meet the Prime Minister has become a topic of discussion at a time when there is a ruckus in the Congress party. It is noteworthy that Komati Reddy's close friends say that meeting with the Prime Minister as an MP is common.