Konda Murali appears before party’s Disciplinary Committee

Hyderabad: Group politics in Warangal district unit of the Congress reached the highest point, as senior leader Konda Murali met TPCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) on Saturday.

He lodged a counter complaint against senior leaders Kadiam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy and Nayini Rajendar Reddy and submitted several pages of report to the committee.

In his complaint submitted to the Committee at Gandhi Bhavan, the former MLC, who is also husband of state Forest Minister Konda Surekha, charged that MLAs, and scores of others were indulging in anti-party activities.

He alleged that despite being part of Congress, the leaders were working against the interests of the party.

While one MLA was causing inconvenience to partymen within the constituency, another joined hands with BRS partymen for conducting illegal stone crusher business.

This development comes in the wake of DAC chairman and MP Mallu Ravi summoning the senior leader in Warangal, following complaints from MLAs and other local leaders.

Later, speaking to media persons, Konda Murali stressed that he had immense respect for the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi. “I have no fear, even about cases. My conscience tells me whether I spoke right or wrong,” Konda Murali said.

It may be mentioned here that on June 19, while delivering his address on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Murali targeted not only Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Parkal Legislator R Prakash Reddy, alleging they betrayed their former parties, but also targeted scores of other leaders.

Responding to this, the MLAs held meetings and also complained to PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud in person on June 20.

The legislators further got frustrated following the announcement that the couple’s daughter would be contesting from Parkal in the next Assembly polls, which is presently represented by Prakash Reddy.

The state leadership has taken a serious view of the statements of Konda Murali against party MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district. AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan also inquired about the developments.