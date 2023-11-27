Konda Surekha enjoys a light-hearted moment

Warangal: Enjoying a lighthearted moment during her election campaign, Congress party’s Warangal East candidate Konda Surekha rode a two-wheeler here on Sunday as such brining a much-needed moment of smile to the local populace. Addressing the gathering, she said, “The people in Telangana want a change and are looking at the Congress with expectations that it will relieve them of the BRS government’s misrule.” She criticised the BRS leaders, accusing them of plundering the resources in the State.

“Development in the Warangal East Constituency has come to a standstill under the BRS Government,” Surekha said. In addition, she underscored that all that development took place in the constituency was during her stint as its MLA. “The BRS people’s representatives have a blithe concern even though the roads and drainages in the city are in a poor condition,” Surekha said.

“The BRS leaders have become masters in hoodwinking people by making hollow promises,” she said. She told the cadres to expose the failed promises of the BRS leaders. “The ruling party leaders are busy amassing assets through land grabbing and settlements,”she alleged. Further, she cautioned the people not to trust the BRS leaders who were coming up with new promises to Dalits and beedi workers, Surekha said.