Konda Surekha vows to protect forests
Warangal: Minister for Environment & Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha will take charge of her ministry in Room No. 410 at the Secretariat, Hyderabad, at 10 am on Monday. Several officials including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF and HOFF) R M Dobriyal and Commissioner of Endowments V Anil Kumar met the minister at her residence in Hyderabad on Sunday as a courtesy call.
Speaking on the occasion, Surekha said that the government is committed to protecting the environment besides taking measures for the expansion of forests. “The need of the hour is to promote afforestation activities,” Surekha said, urging the people to take up plantation and their protection in a mission mode to protect the environment for future generations. “Protection of the environment is a social responsibility,” she added.