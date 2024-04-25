Konda Vishweshwar Reddy holds rally in Tandur

Hyderabad: Four sarpanches, one MPTC along with senior leaders and a significant number of youth joined the BJP at Tandur in the presence of Chevella BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy here on Wednesday. Reddy said that a significant number of enthusiastic youth and party cadre joined the spontaneous, large-scale rally, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with camaraderie.

Responding to a question from media on Congress candidate Ranjit Reddy, Vishweshwar Reddy said, “The allegations against Ranjit Reddy of chicken feed scam and eggs scam were not made by him. He was exposed in the Assembly on this by Congress leaders themselves. Bhatti Vikramarka made the revelation in the Assembly and other Congress leaders addressed media at Gandhi Bhavan on this.”