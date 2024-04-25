Live
- Cong to snatch reservation from Dalits, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
- Congress tied hands of our soldiers, we gave them full freedom to retaliate: PM Modi
- Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award: ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya’
- Fashion Entrepreneur Fund opens up for pre registrations
- ICEA shares blueprint for India to become a global leader in chip value chain
- Meera Deosthale describes marriage as a ‘beautiful union yet huge responsibility’
- 1 in 4 Indians came across political content that turned out to be deepfake: Report
- Summer diet tips for mom-to-be to stay hydrated and healthy
- Rajender Rao Congress candidate for Karimnagar
- How stress can affect you
Just In
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy holds rally in Tandur
Hyderabad: Four sarpanches, one MPTC along with senior leaders and a significant number of youth joined the BJP at Tandur in the presence of Chevella...
Hyderabad: Four sarpanches, one MPTC along with senior leaders and a significant number of youth joined the BJP at Tandur in the presence of Chevella BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy here on Wednesday. Reddy said that a significant number of enthusiastic youth and party cadre joined the spontaneous, large-scale rally, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with camaraderie.
Responding to a question from media on Congress candidate Ranjit Reddy, Vishweshwar Reddy said, “The allegations against Ranjit Reddy of chicken feed scam and eggs scam were not made by him. He was exposed in the Assembly on this by Congress leaders themselves. Bhatti Vikramarka made the revelation in the Assembly and other Congress leaders addressed media at Gandhi Bhavan on this.”