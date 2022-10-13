Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy files nomination for Munugode by-poll, says he is local

TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has submitted his nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer the Munugode constituency by-election. MLC Karne Prabhakar, MP Badugula Lingaya Yadav and many other leaders participated in this program.

Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy spoke to the media after filing the nomination papers. He reminded that he is definitely a local candidate and said that Congress and BJP candidates are non-local.

He said that the by-election became inevitable after the resignation of the Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy to join in BJP and opined that people are ready to teach Rajagopal Reddy a lesson who brought the by-election for his own benefits.

On the occasion of filing his nomination today, a huge number of people came from every village and showed their support. Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy made it clear that the TRS party is going to win with a huge majority.