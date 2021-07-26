Kothagudem: 5 Maoist militia members held

Cherla (Kothagudem): Five members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Party militia members were arrested in the forests of Kurnapally in the district on Monday.

Bhadrachalam ASP, G Vineeth informedthe mediapersons that the militia members were arrested by a team comprising Cherla police, special party personnel and CRPF 141 Bn A Coy personnel while combing the Kurnapally forest area.

Thearrested were identified as Pando Iramaiah, Ravva Bandi, M Laxmaiah, P Gangaiah, Sodi Bhadraia, he said.

They were collecting the wall posters and pamphlets of banned Maoist's for supporting Martyr of Maoist's weekend day celebrations from 28thto August 3rd, he said. They were coming to the Cherla town for dropping the wall posters and pamphlets on the roads for supporting the celebrations he informed.

The police appealed to the tribal people to not believe the Maoist words and not do follow the activities. The police are developing the villages and encouraging the youth in all the aspects, they said.