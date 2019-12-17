Kothagudem: BJP introduced Citizenship Amendment Bill to target religious minorities

Kothagudem: The leaders of Left parties and others condemned the Citizenship Amendment Bill-2019 (CAB). On Tuesday, the CPM conducted a round table meeting at the party office in Kothagudem where leaders from other Left parties, Congress and the Telugu Desam attended.



CPM State committee member M Venkateswarlu addressing the gathering alleged that the BJP government has introduced the Bill with an intention to target religious minorities. He appealed to the people to oppose the polices of the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

All India Lawyers Union State Committee member Ramesh Kumar Makkad, speaking at the meeting, called upon the people to fight against the BJP government and the anti-people policies it has been implementing ever since it came to power for the second time.

CPM town committee secretary Bhukya Ramesh, leaders of Left parties and Congress G Satyanarayana, Srinivas Reddy, K Surender, Sanjeev, Y Kamesh, Mohammad Basith, Ramana Rao, M Ramanadham and others attended the meeting.