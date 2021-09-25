Kothagudem: Dalit Bandhu to all eligible in 15 months

Kothagudem: State SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas has informed that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented for all Dalits in the Telangana in the next 15 months. He visited Kothagudem district on Friday.

Addressing the media here, Srinivas informed that there were around 75 lakh Dalits belonging to 59 SC sub-castes. Many Dalit families in Huzurabad Assembly constituency were given Rs 10 lakh each. The poor would be helped in the first phase and government employees would get the benefit in the second phase.

SC Corporation Chairman refuted the allegations that Rs 10 lakh credited into the beneficiaries' accounts were taken back. Some parties were making false allegations against the scheme which was aimed at the uplift the poor Dalits in Telangana, he said.

As part of distribution of three acres land to landless poor Dalits, the State government so far distributed around 16,800 acres and also allotted Rs 7 lakh per acre to acquire the land for distribution as there was no government land available for distribution, Srinivas added.

SC Corporation Executive Director G Mutyam, District Library Director, More Bhasker Rao and Singareni SC/ST Employees Association leader, Nageshwar Rao were present.