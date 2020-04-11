Kothagudem DSP discharged from Chest Hospital, called back after testing positive again

Kothagudem DSP who was undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's chest hospital after being infected with coronavirus was discharged after testing negative on Thursday.

However, the hospital authorities conducted the tests again and discharged the DSP before the reports arrived. Hours after the DSP discharged from the hospital, the doctors were shocked after the second report showed positive.

The chest hospital doctors alerted the health care officials in Kothagudem on Friday morning and directed them to bring back the DSP to the chest hospital from Kothagudem. The hospital superintendent Mahabub Khan said that they have discharged him after the first report showed negative. But after the second report came positive, he was called back, he added.

The DSP was tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the chest hospital on March 23. He contracted the infection from his son who had returned from London recently. The infection not only contracted the DSP but also their maid. A case was registered against DSP for hiding the details about the travel history of his son.