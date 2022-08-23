Kothagudem: Fortunate 39 children from dist to get free bus ride

Kothagudem: On the occasion of the nation's Independence Day, Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to extend a special gesture towards children born on August 15.

A children who was born on the Independence Day can avail free TSRTC bus rides until the day they turn 12 years old.

According to the government record, on the Independence Day 39 children were born across the district. Among them 11 children were born in the temple town Bhadrachalam only.

The mothers of the children got happy and conveyed special thanks RTC department giving the offers to their children.

Speaking to The Hans India, a mother who gave birth a baby boy in the areas hospital Bhadrachalam, she informed she is the resident of Chithiriyal Colony under Aswapuram mandal in the district.

" My husband drives auto and living a normal life, It was a matter of great happiness that the child was on the Independence Day." She conveyed special thanks to the management of TSRTC on this occasion.

Another mother Chlakoti Swarup, who belongs to Naraynapuram under the Aswaraopet mandal in the district. She delivered a baby girl on 15th August in the Government Area Hospital Bhadrachalam. "I heard the good news after I delivered the baby girl. I am very happy my child has got chance of free travel in the RTC buses up to 12 years age." She conveyed special thanks to TRS government led by CM KCR for the offer.

A Mother Durga Bhavani from the MP Colony in temple town Bhadrachalam who delivered baby boy during the Vajarothsams of Independence Day. " I was pleasantly surprises by the offer of the TSRTC for the babies born on the Independence Day. I am very much thankful to the TSRTC MD and other Officers giving the chance to her child in this celebrations". She expressed special thanks to RTC.

Bhadrachalam RTC Depot Manager Rama Rao informed, the parents should apply applications along with documents in their respected depot for the scheme. He said, around 11 children born in the limits of Bhadrachlam RTC depot on the day of August 15. He said, the corporation is giving the identity cards to the eligible children who are the eligible of the scheme.