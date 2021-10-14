  • Menu
Kothagudem: Junior assistant at Tahsildar officer held for taking bribe

Representational image
Representational image

Highlights

A junior assistant was held by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau here at Mulkalpalli tahsildar office in the Kothagudem for accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from a person on Wednesday

A junior assistant was held by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau here at Mulkalpalli tahsildar office in the Kothagudem for accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from a person on Wednesday.

U Ravindra Kumar demanded an amount of Rs 28,000 to issue a caste certificate to an auto driver Sadam Srinivas and his daughter of Pogallapalli in Mulakalapalli mandal.

As the complainant was unable to pay the amount, the final deal was set at Rs 6,000. However, the auto driver approached the ACB officials who laid a trap and caught the junior assistant while receiving money from Srinivas.

The officials seized the bribe amount from the accused and arrested him. He would be produced by ACB court in Hyderabad..

