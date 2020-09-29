Kothagudem: Manyam bandh passes off peacefully

Kothagudem: Tribal associations and unions observed the Manyam (Tribal area) bandh peacefully in Bhadrachalam Agency on Tuesday.

The tribal associations' leaders demanded immediate implementation of the GO NO 3. They condemned the decisions of the State and Central governments against the tribal people. They said the number of tribal youth people because of cancellation of the GO NO. 3.

They said the state government is playing drama on the review petition on the GO NO. 3. They also condemned the attacks of the forest officers on the tribal people. They said, the attacks of forest officers are increasing day by day in the Agency and the government failed to stop the attacks. They demanded the state government to give pattas to the Podu lands immediately.

"As per the Forest Rights Act, pattas for Podu lands should be given to tribals and the government should include tribal farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme." They said.

They also, recalled the promises of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on poduland pattas during the election campaign in the district. They appealed to the public representatives to extend support to the tribal people for the protection of the tribal laws.

Before the meeting, the tribal leaders took out protest rallies on their traditional way in the agency headquarters in Bhadrachalam. As part of the Manyam bandh, the private shops and hotels were closed in the Bhadrachalam division. It was observed peacefully in all mandals of Dummugudem, Cherla, Burgumphad under the Bhadrachalam division. The CPM, CPI, New Democracy parties extended support to the one-day Manyam bandh.

After the bandh programme, the leaders offered prayers to the statue of the tribal leaders Alluri Sita Rama Raju, Komeram Bheem and Dr. BR Ambedkar statues. The tribal leaders Punem Veerabhadram, Krishnna, Kunja Dharma, Chitti Babu, Murla Ramesh led the rallies and other tribal people participated in the programme.